Brokerages Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

ONCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

ONCY opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

