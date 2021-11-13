Brokerages Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

ONCT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. 274,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $199.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

