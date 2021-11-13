Brokerages Expect Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) to announce $182.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.10 million to $185.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year sales of $712.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $715.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $767.65 million, with estimates ranging from $757.42 million to $773.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SOVO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 221,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,928. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $26,522,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $17,438,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $11,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $8,249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $8,111,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

