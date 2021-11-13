Brokerages Set Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Target Price at $8.25

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBCP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 86,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $509.35 million, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.13. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 334,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

