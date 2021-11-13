Brokerages Set Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) PT at $55.63

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BROS traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,453. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $409,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

