Brokerages Set Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) PT at $55.63

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of BROS traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,453. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $409,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.