Brokerages Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target at $6.20

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several research firms have commented on MNKD. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 204.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

