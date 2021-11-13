Brokerages Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) PT at C$66.18

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRU shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Metro to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$65.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$15.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.93. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$65.85.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Metro will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.98%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

