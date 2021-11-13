Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) PT at $40.86

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -137.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -824.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

