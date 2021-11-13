Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target at $72.83

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RCKT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.93. 265,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,507. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 364,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 296,191 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 225,292 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 189,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.