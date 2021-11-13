Brokerages Set salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) PT at $313.14

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 822,164 shares of company stock valued at $226,991,407. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.65. 3,802,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,125,993. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $300.21 billion, a PE ratio of 123.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

