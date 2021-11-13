Brokerages Set Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Target Price at €50.00

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.00 ($58.82).

LIGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Signify in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Signify has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

