Brokerages Set Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target at $115.75

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNBR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $260,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $25,271,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $16,357,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Sleep Number by 71.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sleep Number by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after acquiring an additional 129,822 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.04. 243,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,583. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.94.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

