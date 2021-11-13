Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Target Price at $65.46

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 479,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 640.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 478,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 310,955 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOL stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.99. 486,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,173. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.