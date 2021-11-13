Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aravive, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aravive in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.11) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.96).

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $4.05 on Friday. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

