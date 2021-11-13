Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zymeworks Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.52). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $938.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

