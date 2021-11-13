Brokers Offer Predictions for InnovAge Holding Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InnovAge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01.
Shares of INNV opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $27.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in InnovAge during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in InnovAge by 144.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
