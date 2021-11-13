Brokers Offer Predictions for InnovAge Holding Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InnovAge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InnovAge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of INNV opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in InnovAge during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in InnovAge by 144.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

