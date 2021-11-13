Brokers Set Expectations for AnaptysBio, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $900.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 0.13. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,634,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,373,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 140.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 220,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 640.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 137,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,405 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

