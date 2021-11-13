Brokers Set Expectations for Sterling Check Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Check in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

STER has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $26.08 on Friday. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

