Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Gap Down to $65.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $63.04. Brookfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $62.77, with a volume of 3,026 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 43.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

