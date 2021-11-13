Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Brooks Automation updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.120 EPS.

BRKS stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.88. The company had a trading volume of 649,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

