BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) PT Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -86.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

