Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.30. Brunswick reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

Brunswick stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 534,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,427. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average is $100.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

