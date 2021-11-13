BSCPAD Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $164.16 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00003552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,369,999% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79589847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00072367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00072371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00098413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.16 or 0.07211004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,904.93 or 1.00022258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

