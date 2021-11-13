BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BTRS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

BTRS opened at $8.79 on Friday. BTRS has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

In related news, insider Joe Eng acquired 47,938 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

