Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.31.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

