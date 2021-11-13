Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.69% from the company’s previous close.

BMBL stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Bumble has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.