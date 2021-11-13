Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

BMBL opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. Bumble has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 41.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 268.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $720,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $27,620,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $18,719,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

