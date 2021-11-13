Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale raised Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. AlphaValue raised Burberry Group to a buy rating and set a $29.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $26.02 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

