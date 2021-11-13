Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,361,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 8.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

BFLY stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

