Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BZZUY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BZZUY opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

