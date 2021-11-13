Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cacti Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,086,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after acquiring an additional 119,046 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

