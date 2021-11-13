Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
Cadre stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.
About Cadre
