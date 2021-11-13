CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.
Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.81. 355,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,333. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.33, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.70.
CAE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.
About CAE
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
