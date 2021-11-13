CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.81. 355,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,333. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.33, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.70.

CAE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CAE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of CAE worth $17,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

