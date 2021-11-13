Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.07.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $106.00 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,886,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 352,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,816,000 after purchasing an additional 242,681 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.