Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.16). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

CLBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CLBS remained flat at $$1.05 during trading hours on Friday. 494,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

