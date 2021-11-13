California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Announces Earnings Results

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Resources had a return on equity of 396.57% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. California Resources has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $47.18.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $3,341,411.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,066,696 shares of company stock worth $83,810,664 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in California Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in California Resources were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

