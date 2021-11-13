California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 396.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Shares of CRC traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 556,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. California Resources has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $251,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 2,066,696 shares of company stock valued at $83,810,664 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in California Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in California Resources were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

