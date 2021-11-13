California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 8,635 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allakos were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,837,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Allakos by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after buying an additional 225,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,762,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLK opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.17. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

