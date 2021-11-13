California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.95 Million Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 580,294 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after buying an additional 2,865,774 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

NYSE MAXR opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

