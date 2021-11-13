California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,333 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,333 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 197.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

ONB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

