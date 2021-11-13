California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,406 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DORM stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.22 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $100.57.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

