California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,107 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after buying an additional 587,358 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after buying an additional 426,495 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $15,353,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after buying an additional 253,749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after buying an additional 241,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

