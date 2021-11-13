Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.10.

NYSE:ELY opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

