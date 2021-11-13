Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

NYSE:CPE opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 39.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

