Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

