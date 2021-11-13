Canaccord Genuity Boosts Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$13.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIRDF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

BIRDF stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.98.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

