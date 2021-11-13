Canaccord Genuity Cuts Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to C$22.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Curaleaf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

