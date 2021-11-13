Canaccord Genuity Trims PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Target Price to $8.00

PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut PARTS iD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ID opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. PARTS iD has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in PARTS iD during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in PARTS iD during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in PARTS iD during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PARTS iD during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

