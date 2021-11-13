Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.39

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.39 and traded as high as C$3.42. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 137,030 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$595.62 million and a P/E ratio of 54.35.
Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)
Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.
