Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOS. CIBC cut Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$60.33.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

TSE GOOS opened at C$63.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.06. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.08.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.